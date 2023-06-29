Argentina to pay $2.7 bln to IMF in SDRs, Chinese yuan - sources

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Otaola

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina, battling a scarcity of dollars, will make payments worth some $2.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week using its holdings of the fund's SDR reserve asset and Chinese yuan, two official sources with direct knowledge said.

The South American country is locked in talks with the IMF to speed up disbursements from a $44 billion program and ease economic targets after a major drought hammered grains exports, leaving a deep hole in already weak central bank reserves.

The plan underscores how desperate Argentina's dollar position has become, with the government racing to pay the IMF by a deadline at the end of the week after it pushed back the payments originally due earlier in the month.

One of the sources said the plan would use the country's SDRs and yuan "without touching dollar reserves". Argentina has a yuan currency swap line with China, which it recent extended.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Argentina, which has a long and complex history with the IMF, is battling inflation over 100%, a weak peso currency and has around four-in-ten people living under the poverty line. It is headed for general elections in October.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario in London and Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

