News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina to pay $2.7 bln to IMF in SDRs, Chinese yuan - sources

June 29, 2023 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Otaola

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina, battling a scarcity of dollars, will make payments worth some $2.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week using its holdings of the fund's SDR reserve asset and Chinese yuan, two official sources with direct knowledge said.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario in London and Jorge Otaola in Buenos Aires; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.