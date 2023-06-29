Argentina to pay $2.7 bln to IMF in SDRs, Chinese yuan - sources

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Otaola

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina, battling a scarcity of dollars, will make payments worth some $2.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week using its holdings of the fund's SDR reserve asset and Chinese yuan, two official sources with direct knowledge said.

