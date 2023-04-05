US Markets

Argentina to offer preferential 'soy dollar' for exports at 300 pesos per dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

April 05, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by Nicolas Misculin for Reuters ->

Adds information, background

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Wednesday announced a new plan setting a special exchange rate of 300 pesos per dollar to encourage soybean exports amid severe financial difficulties and foreign exchange shortages.

The program, known locally as the "soy dollar," aims to increase sales and exports of soybeans and their derivatives by offering producers a higher exchange rate than the official rate.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa said that the latest program will run from April 8 to May 31 and that there will also be tax benefits to favor small regional producers affected by the country's ongoing drought.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soy meal and soy oil, and the "soy dollar" has spiked the influx of foreign currency to the cash-strapped central bank in the past.

The South American country's ruling Justicialist Party expects the policy will spur $15 billion dollars in soy exports between the second and third quarter, easing the hurdles farmers are facing in the midst of the drought.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.