Argentina to launch voluntary $64 billion debt swap

March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch a voluntary peso debt swap on Monday of instruments set to mature in 2024, potentially involving bonds worth the equivalent of around $64 billion, local media Infobae reported.

The debt may be exchanged for new inflation-linked instruments with maturity dates ranging from 2025 to 2028. This action forms part of the new government's strategic approach to reduce its debt risk amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Louise Heavens)

