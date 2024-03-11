News & Insights

Argentina to launch voluntary $64 billion debt swap

March 11, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Adam Jourdan for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch a voluntary peso debt swap on Monday of instruments set to mature in 2024, potentially involving bonds worth the equivalent of around $64 billion, local media Infobae reported.

The debt may be exchanged for new inflation-linked instruments with maturity dates ranging from 2025 to 2028. This action forms part of the new government's strategic approach to reduce its debt risk amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

