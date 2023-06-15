News & Insights

Argentina to hold interest rate at 97% after inflation undershoot - bank sources

June 15, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, June 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to hold the country's benchmark interest rate unchanged at 97% when its board meets on Thursday, after monthly inflation slowed in May and came in below analyst forecasts, two bank sources told Reuters.

"A statement will come out saying that the rate is not being touched for sure," a bank source said. A second source at the entity confirmed that the rate was not expected to be changed.

Argentina's leaders have been forced to massively tighten monetary policy to rein in inflation that is running at 114% on an annual basis and to protect the sliding peso currency.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

