By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, June 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to hold the country's benchmark interest rate unchanged at 97% when its board meets on Thursday, after monthly inflation slowed in May and came in below analyst forecasts, two bank sources told Reuters.

"A statement will come out saying that the rate is not being touched for sure," a bank source said. A second source at the entity confirmed that the rate was not expected to be changed.

Argentina's leaders have been forced to massively tighten monetary policy to rein in inflation that is running at 114% on an annual basis and to protect the sliding peso currency.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.