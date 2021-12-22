Argentina to export $37.49 billion in agro-industrial products in 2022 -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's agro-industrial exports are expected to reach $37.49 billion next year, $1.52 billion more than was estimated in November, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Wednesday.

The projected 2022 price increases for products such as soymeal livestock feed, wheat and corn should offset a projected decline in the price in sunflowers and soyoil, the exchange said.

"An increase in the estimate of the exported volume of wheat, given projected higher production, also helps to explain the improvement in the export value projection," it said.

The South American grains powerhouse, home to the famously fertile Pampas farm belt, is expected next year to export $9.53 billion in corn, $9.37 billion in soymeal and $6.39 billion in soyoil, the exchange said in the report.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates record corn and wheat harvests of 57 million and 21 million tonnes, respectively. For soybeans, the Buenos Aires exchange projects production of 44 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

