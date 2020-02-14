Argentina to boost social security pensions for low income people

Updates with background on pensions, government economic plan

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina announced a series of increases in social security on Friday, even as the government battles a persistent economic crisis and high inflation.

A 13% increase in pensions for low-income people will go into effect next month, government officials said in a press conference. The increase amounts to 1,500 pesos.

Officials also announced a 13% increase in two other government allowances for families and children. The government also announced a new program that will make free 170 medications for pensioners.

A scheduled pension increase was previously suspended through a economic bill that President Alberto Fernandez introduced in December as he sought funds to bolster social spending.

"For the first time in decades in a state in crisis, this crisis is not being paid by the most vulnerable. But the most vulnerable are being taken care of," said Alejandro Vanoli, head of ANSES, the government's social security agency.

The retirement packages of certain public functionaries, including judges and diplomats, are significantly higher than those of other public workers, which the government has said it plans to review.

Fernandez, inaugurated on Dec. 10, inherited inflation above 50% and about $100 billion in sovereign debt he said the country must restructure with its creditors, including the International Monetary Fund. Argentina agreed to a $57-million IMF financing deal in 2018.

An IMF mission is in Buenos Aires until Feb. 19 to continue restructuring talks with Argentine officials.

Economy Minster Martin Guzman has said that the government will not impose austerity on an economy expected by analysts to shrink by 1.5% this year, and will not continue paying what he calls the unsustainable debt load that was left by the previous administration.

The austerity measures of conservative former President Mauricio Macri contributed to his failing popularity among voters and his eventual defeat in October elections.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Hernan Nessi Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

