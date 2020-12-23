Argentina tightens holiday season COVID-19 air travel curbs

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina established new requirements for entering and leaving the country by air, starting on Friday through Jan. 8, the Interior Ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday, in a bid to rein in the coronavirus.

Only two airports in the country will be authorized for international travel, Ezeiza and San Fernando, both servicing the Buenos Aires capital area.

The requirements will include the presentation of a negative coronavirus test and the completion of a mandatory 7-day quarantine, the ministry said.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health reveal 1,555,279 cases of coronavirus in Argentina, with 42,254 deaths from the disease and 1,379,726 people who have recovered.

