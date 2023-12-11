Argentina temporarily suspends grains export register

Recasts and writes through

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday temporarily suspended its grains export register - a move that comes one day before new President Javier Milei is set to announce a series of economic measures.

Milei was on Sunday inaugurated as president of Argentina, one of the world's leading grains exporters.

Gustavo Idigoras, head of the grains chamber CIARA-CEC, said the chamber had received an official communication on Monday afternoon about the suspension, which came into effect at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) and will remain in force "until further notice".

Various Argentine governments have in the past suspended the grains register only to reopen it days after announcing economic measures.

Milei's economic announcements are expected to include far-reaching fiscal changes and cuts to social spending. Markets are also speculating on a possible devaluation of the local peso.

