US Markets

Argentina swaps $1.66 bln of Treasury bills to ease payment crunch

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's economy ministry said on Monday that it had exchanged Treasury bills with an original face value of 99.6 billion pesos ($1.66 billion) in a debt swap auction to help push back its repayment schedule amid a wider economic crisis.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular