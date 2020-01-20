Argentina swaps $1.66 bln of Treasury bills to ease payment crunch

Argentina's economy ministry said on Monday that it had exchanged Treasury bills with an original face value of 99.6 billion pesos ($1.66 billion) in a debt swap auction to help push back its repayment schedule amid a wider economic crisis.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.