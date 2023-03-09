US Markets

Argentina swaps $21.7 billion in domestic debt

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 09, 2023 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Nicolas Misculin for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina has swapped 4.34 trillion pesos ($21.66 billion) in domestic debt, according to a statement from the economy ministry Thursday, amounting to around 64% of the loans due to mature through June.

The voluntary debt restructuring offered includes bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025.

"In this way, the uncertainty about the debt maturities of the coming months is cleared up, helping to preserve the sustainability of the Treasury debt," the ministry said in a statement.

Plans for the debt swap were first announced Monday.

