Argentina surprise rate cut boosts markets, inflation data due later

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds rose almost 3% on average on Tuesday while the local S&P Merval .MERV stock index climbed nearly 7% after a surprise interest rate cut freed up liquidity into the market, while all eyes were on inflation data due later in the day.

The central bank on Monday night cut its reference rate to 80% from 100% previously, citing signs of a slowdown in sky-high inflation and a recovery of depleted net reserves since libertarian President Javier Milei took office in December.

"These measures would likely reduce rates on term deposits and mutual funds, and hence increase ARS (Argentine peso) liquidity in the market," KNG Securities said in a note.

"We expect this liquidity to funnel to either acquiring USD instruments, weakening the parallel FX rate, or inflation-linked instruments."

The peso, controlled with a so-called 'crawling-peg' in official markets, weakened around 1.5% in freely-tradable parallel markets that have become popular for people looking to buy dollars, often at a steep premium.

The gap between the official rate and parallel markets has, however, narrowed sharply since Milei took office, due to a major formal devaluation in December and measures to soak up pesos in the market, dampening demand for dollars.

Analysts said the rate cut reflected the government's confidence about lowering inflation that is running over 250%, hammering Argentines' purchasing power and pushing more people into poverty.

The country will release February inflation data on Tuesday, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting 15.3% for the month, down from over 20% a month earlier and 25% in December.

The central bank "looks comfortable with the disinflation pace" investment bank J.P. Morgan said in a note, adding though that the current "negative real rates do not appear to be consistent with the withdrawal of the capital controls setup."

"We see a window of opportunity opening for the BCRA (central bank) to start removing the capital controls web" by the third quarter of 2024, it added. "Admittedly, that would require a completely different role for monetary policy."

Milei, who eventually wants to dollarize the economy and shut the central bank, has pledged to undo the myriad capital controls as fast as possible, though needs to stabilize the economy and build up central bank reserves first.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by David Gregorio)

