Argentina strikes deal for more Bolivian gas, presidents say

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina and Bolivia reached a deal on Thursday to import 14 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, a volume that could increase during the winter to avoid fuel shortages, the Argentinian Economy Ministry said in a statement.

At a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Bolivian President Luis Arce said that the Andean country would also give priority to Argentina for further supply if it was able to increase its production.

"Bolivia assumes an additional commitment, which is that if there is an increase in gas production, Argentina will have priority to access that increase," Fernandez said, without giving details on agreed prices.

The agreed amount is higher than the daily average of 8.5 million cubic meters received from Bolivia in the first three months of the year, though similar to volumes sent in the winter months last year when demand peaks.

Negotiations had considered volumes as high as 16-18 million cubic meters per day, sources previously told Reuters, though that was reliant on Brazil relinquishing its claim on some of its agreed Bolivia gas supply.

Argentina has been looking for alternative gas supplies after being hit hard by rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) costs linked to the war in Ukraine, which threaten to leave it mired a deep energy trade deficit this year.

"Many times one has the desire to do much more to be able to help," Arce said. "But when it comes to supporting a brother, you give what you have, not what you have to spare."

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Grant McCool)

