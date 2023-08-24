News & Insights

Argentina stocks a' safeguard of value' amid economic storm, exchange head says

August 24, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Argentina stocks offer investors a "safeguard of value", the head of the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Adelmo Gabbi, said on Thursday, amid an economic crisis in the South American country, which is grappling with 113% inflation and a sliding peso.

The country's main stock index, the S&P Merval .MERV, is up around a third in the last couple of weeks alone and over 200% so far in 2023, a standout performer with bonds in distressed territory and the peso currency down sharply.

"This is the great time to invest in the stock market because it is a safeguard of value, and one is entering at very low prices," Gabbi said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Buenos Aires organized by the Council of the Americas.

"If one were guided by the markets, I would be optimistic. We are going to see what happens politically," he said, referring to a tight and uncertain race preceding presidential elections in October.

The three-way presidential election battle is currently led by outsider radical Javier Milei, who edged out conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich and ruling Peronist coalition economy chief Sergio Massa in a primary vote this month.

Argentina, Latin America's third largest economy, is facing a complex economic environment, with a large fiscal deficit, scant central bank reserves, triple-digit inflation and falling economic activity due to a drought that is hitting farming.

