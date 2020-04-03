Argentina steps up farm exports despite massive pandemic uncertainty

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - The pace of Argentine agricultural exports picked up on Friday despite heavy-handed measures by some municipalities in defiance of an order exempting trade activities from a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

A power struggle is taking place on the Pampas farm belt between municipalities neighboring the ports hub of Rosario and President Alberto Fernandez, who has exempted export-related work from a decree ordering Argentines to stay home until the middle of the month.

For example, the Parana River port town of Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe province, was denounced by exporters on Friday for doubling the fee charged to truckers who haul grains through its jurisdiction. Municipalities have called such unilateral measures necessary to guarantee public health.

"We consider this measure absolutely unjustified, disproportionate and out of place in the context of the current health crisis," said Gustavo Idigoras, head of the local CIARA-CEC exporting and soy-crushing companies chamber, which includes global behemoths like Bunge, Glencore and Louis Dreyfus.

A slowdown in commodities shipments from Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, threatens to distort trade as buyers look to rival grains exporting powerhouses Brazil and the United States to fill the supply gaps.

Argentine has 1,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 37 fatalities so far, according to government data.

"The industry is getting a little more used to the situation. The flow of raw materials to the ports is enough to fill our crushing and exporting needs," said a Buenos Aires-based executive at a top international grains exporting company.

"Municipal governments, port workers' and truck drivers' unions could complicate the situation at any moment," said the executive, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. "The minute that a driver or one of our employees catches a confirmed case of the virus, all bets are off."

Not only would the sick individual be quarantined, so would all employees, drivers and farmers who had had physical contact with the patient.

Grains inspectors and port workers have threatened to go on strike unless a temporary suspension of exports is called.

The government, keenly aware that food is the country's top source of export dollars as it struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars in dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, has ordered the workers to stay on the job for now.

