Argentina soy trading volume hits highest since 2017 after FX boost, grains exchange says

Adam Jourdan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's daily soy trading volume has hit its highest level in five and a half years, the country's Rosario grains exchange said on Tuesday, after the government introduced a preferential 'soy dollar' foreign exchange rate to boost exports.

The Rosario grains exchange said in a report that Argentine soy operations registered on Monday, the first day the FX rule came into effect, had been close to 800,000 tonnes, which it said was the highest trading volume since early 2017.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

