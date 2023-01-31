World Markets

Argentina soy sales tick up to 81%, slightly lag previous harvest

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

January 31, 2023 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Belen Liotti for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.8% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, slightly below the 83% sold from the previous season at the same time, agricultural ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Soybeans are Argentina's top cash crop, with exports a main source of much-needed hard currency for the country's cash strapped government.

Between Jan. 19-25, farmers sold 56,200 tonnes of soy, one of the lowest weekly volumes reported in recent months.

Meanwhile, Argentine corn farmers have sold 77.4% of the country's 2021/2022 corn harvest estimated at 59 million tonnes, according to ministry data, also below the 79.4% sold from the previous season in the same period.

Farmers have also sold 7.1 million tonnes, or 52.7%, of Argentina's 2022/2023 wheat crop, which the government has projected at just 13.4 million tonnes due to prolonged drought.

