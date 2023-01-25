US Markets

Argentina soy sales lag previous year at 80.6% of harvest

January 25, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Belen Liotti for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.6% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, below the 82.6% sold from the previous season at the same time, data from its agricultural ministry showed Wednesday.

Between Jan. 12-18, producers sold 42,000 tonnes of soy, one of the lowest weekly volumes reported in recent months.

Producers have sold 76.3% of Argentina's 2021/2022 59 million tonne corn harvest, the ministry said Tuesday, below the 78.5% sold from the previous season in the same period.

Producers have also sold 51.8% of Argentina's 2022/2023 wheat campaign, which the government has projected at just 13.4 million tonnes due to drought.

