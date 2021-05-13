Argentina soy crusher Vicentin starts talks to sell majority stake

Adds quote from statement

BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soy crusher Vicentin said on Thursday it is entering talks to sell a majority stake to export firms Viterra, Molinos Agro and Argentine cooperative ACA.

"A majority group of Vicentin shareholders have accepted a non-binding expression of interest presented by three companies, with extensive experience in the industry, to evaluate the possibility of acquiring a majority stake," Vicentin said in a statement.

It added that the three parties had jointly expressed their interest in a possible acquisition.

