Argentina soy crusher Vicentin starts talks to sell majority stake

Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Argentine soy crusher Vicentin said on Thursday it is entering talks to sell a majority stake to export firms Viterra, Molinos Agro and Argentine cooperative ACA.

"A majority group of Vicentin shareholders have accepted a non-binding expression of interest presented by three companies, with extensive experience in the industry, to evaluate the possibility of acquiring a majority stake," Vicentin said in a statement.

It added that the three parties had jointly expressed their interest in a possible acquisition.

