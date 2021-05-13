Argentina soy crusher Vicentin says talked started to sell majority stake

BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soy crusher Vicentin said in a statement on Thursday that it is entering talks with export firms Viterra, Molinos Agro and Argentine cooperative ACA to sell a majority stake in the company.

