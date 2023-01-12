Commodities

Argentina soy, corn harvest outlooks slashed due to drought - U.S. government

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Argentina

January 12, 2023 — 12:23 pm EST

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean and corn harvests in key global supplier Argentina will be smaller than previously estimated due to a crop wasting drought, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was pegged at 45.50 million tonnes while corn production was seen at 52.00 million tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

In December, the USDA forecast Argentina's soy harvest at 49.50 miillion tonnes and corn harvest at 55.00 million tonnes.

