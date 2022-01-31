Argentina sovereign bonds continue climb after IMF deal breakthrough

By Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentine sovereign bonds climbed on Monday, continuing their ascent after the country struck a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday to push back some $40 billion in debt it cannot pay.

The South American country's over-the-counter sovereign bonds, which have plunged into distressed territory over the last year, were up on average of almost 1% after a nearly 6% rise on Friday after the breakthrough in talks.

The two sides came to an understanding on the key economic planks of a deal, including targets for cutting a wide fiscal deficit, which should pave the way for a formal deal ahead of major debt payments due in March.

The deal still needs to be approved by the IMF's board and Argentina's Congress, and investors have pointed out that many details still need to be ironed out and questions remain over implementation of the agreed economic targets.

"The initial understanding between Argentina and the IMF has brought some calm to the markets and avoided us going off a cliff-edge in the short-term," said Roberto Geretto of Fundcorp.

"However, it's still tough for it to radically change expectations and provide a confidence shock."

The principles of the agreement would see a new extended fund facility (EFF) with money distributed over a two-and-a-half year period with specific economic targets, including working towards a fiscal balance by 2025.

The new repayment schedule would be between 4-1/2 and 10 years, giving Argentina breathing room to revive its economic growth and bolster foreign reserve levels that have fallen dangerously low amid years of economic and currency crises.

Argentina would be given space to spend on areas including infrastructure, but would need to cut down its huge energy bill due to subsidies the government pays to keep prices low.

"This is only the first step," said Gabriel Torres of Moody's Investors Service.

"Fulfilling the program's goals, in particular reducing the fiscal deficit and monetary financing from the central bank, will be a major test of Argentina's will and capacity to make important adjustments to the current economic policy framework."

Morgan Stanley said bonds had more room to rise, depending on what Argentina's government did in terms of policy.

"We still see upside of 3-6 points depending on how credible an eventual adjustment is, for instance how FX and monetary policy is managed and whether evidence of spending cuts comes through," the investment bank said in a report.

Argentina's USD bond prices continue fallinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fz89Zs

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Marco Jones; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)

