Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack - lawyer

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

