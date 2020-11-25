Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack - lawyer

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

