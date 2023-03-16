Argentina slashes soy, corn forecasts yet again as drought persists

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange slashed its 2022/2023 soy production forecast to 25 million tonnes on Thursday, down sharply from the 29 million tonnes previously estimated, as the crop continues to be battered by a prolonged drought.

The new estimate is the worst figure for the grain, Argentina's key cash crop, in almost a quarter century, the exchange said, as a lack of rain and record high temperatures have devastated the agricultural sector.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy meal and oil and the No. 3 for corn, which are its main exports and top sources of foreign currency that it desperately needs to refill depleted reserves and pay off its looming debts.

Government data puts this soybean harvest at its lowest since the 1999/00 cycle, when the country produced 20.1 million tonnes. At that time, however, the harvest covered 8.8 million hectares (21.7 million acres), well below the 16.2 million hectares seen today.

In terms of yield, a Reuters analysis of official data shows it would be the worst year since 1988/89, some 34 years ago.

The grains exchange also cut its estimate for the 2022/23 corn harvest, to 36 million tonnes from 37.5 million tonnes previously. Thursday's projection indicates the worst harvest for the grain in seven years.

The exchange said a heat wave continued to affect the yield potential of late corn. In addition to the drop in the yield expectation, the harvest of early plantings is reporting the lowest yields since the 2000/2001 cycle, the exchange added.

Both grains could receive some relief from rains next week, the exchange said, which could be the start of a slow return of wetter weather after the historic drought due to La Nina weather phenomenon over the last three years.

