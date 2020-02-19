Argentina slashes benchmark interest rate to 40%; seventh cut since December

Adds graphic

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 40% from 44% on Wednesday, the seventh cut since the country's new Peronist government took over in December.

The bank said the cut was based on a slowdown in inflation and that the move was aimed at helping revive economic growth, vital as the country looks to avoid defaulting on its debts.

