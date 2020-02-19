World Markets

Argentina slashes benchmark interest rate to 40%; seventh cut since December

Contributor
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 40% from 44% on Wednesday, the seventh cut since the country's new Peronist government took over in December.

Adds graphic

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 40% from 44% on Wednesday, the seventh cut since the country's new Peronist government took over in December.

The bank said the cut was based on a slowdown in inflation and that the move was aimed at helping revive economic growth, vital as the country looks to avoid defaulting on its debts.

Argentina guides rates back to earth pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VbXtnE

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Tom Brown)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular