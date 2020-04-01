Argentina sets out further guidelines on debt restructuring

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Argentina laid out more guidelines for the restructuring of US$83bn in eligible debt late Tuesday, calling for a substantial grace period, a reduction in coupons, maturity extensions and possible haircuts.

The guidelines apply to all foreign currency debt whether it is local or international law in an effort to put the country on a sustainable debt path and absorb recent shocks including fallout from the coronavirus, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

With the country shut out of the international capital markets, Argentina will need a grace period "for years to come" on its foreign currency debt to allow the economy to recover and replenish central bank reserves.

The government said it plans to reach foreign exchange reserves of US$65bn by 2024 and US$77bn by 2030.

It also called for a substantial reduction in coupons over the medium and long-term to restore its ability to pay interest without simply rolling over debt in the international markets.

Maturity extensions and/or possible reductions in the face value of bonds are also being considered to achieve an amortization profile and refinancing cost to permit the economy to handle adverse shocks.

At the same time, it said the government was considering a number of "value recovery mechanisms" to allow for any potential upside should the country enjoy an economic recovery beyond its base case scenario.

"The reference exit yield embedded in any potential debt operation will need to be consistent with the refinancing cost embedded in our debt sustainability framework," it said.

It is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund to refinance its existing loan until Argentina can again access the international capital market at "sustainable rates."

The government is assuming that real GDP will shrink between 1 to 1.5% this year and jump back to 2.5%-3% next year. Thereafter the economy is expected to grow between 2%-2.5% in 2022 and between 1.5%-2% from 2023 to 2030.

On the fiscal front, it foresees gradual consolidation from a primary deficit of 1% of GDP last year before achieving a primary balance in 2022 and 2023 and a surplus of 0.8%-1.2% in the medium term.

That said, it noted that "estimates of the Covide-19 impact on the economy are still in preparation."

While such estimates are uncertain over the short-term as they were made before the coronavirus outbreak, they should not be impacted over the long-term and affect debt sustainability analysis, the government added.

Longer-term the government said it wishes to reduce its foreign currency debt so that by 2027 it will cover 40% of its financing needs in new peso debt, with the rest garnered in foreign currency.

From 2027 onward it hopes to achieve an average interest rate of 5% in real terms on foreign currency debt with maturities of five, 10 and 15 years, with that rate dropping to 4.5% in 2035.

(Reporting By Paul Kilby Editing by Jack Doran)

