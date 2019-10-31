Argentina sets floor under peso as reserves dwindle

Adds context, details on Fernandez Mexico trip

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency ARS=RASL edged down on Thursday morning, held largely in check as the central bank offered $50 million in the foreign exchange market, in effect setting a price floor at 59.99 pesos per greenback.

The embattled currency, which has steadied since Argentine authorities imposed capital controls in September, was down 0.4% at 59.95 pesos per dollar, traders said. It has tumbled around 37% so far this year.

Argentina's markets have been held in limbo following a general election on Sunday, as traders and investors await signals from President-elect Alberto Fernandez about the future direction of Latin America's no. 3 economy.

A spokesman for the center-left Peronist leader said he would travel to Mexico on Friday and return in the middle of the following week, his first trip overseas since being elected.

Authorities have also been rushing to stem a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, after spending about $22 billion to defend the peso since business-friendly leader Mauricio Macri was defeated heavily in an Aug. 11 primary election.

Argentina central bank president Guido Sandleris pledged on Monday to do everything possible to protect the bank's reserves, as the South American country transitions to a new leftist government amid a swirling economic crisis.

The country's creditors say fears are rising that reserves could run out, even as the country looks to restructure around $100 billion in local and overseas sovereign debt.

After Sunday's election, the central bank announced it would tighten a restriction on dollar purchases to $200 per month for individuals, down from $10,000 a month, until December, in order to protect forex reserves.

President-elect Fernandez will face a full array of economic woes when he takes over at the end of the year, including protecting reserves and dealing with a looming pile of debt amid complex negotiations with creditors.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

