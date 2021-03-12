Argentina set to lose $2.26 bln due to drought-hit soy crop -Rosario exchange

BUENOS AIRES, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina is set to lose $2.26 billion in export revenue due to the effects of drought on the country's 2020/21 soybean crop, the Rosario grains exchange said in a statement on Friday.

The exchange on Wednesday cut its soy harvest forecast to 45 million tonnes from a previous 49 million, citing months of high temperatures and scant rainfall on the country's farm belt.

The South American grains powerhouse Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed used fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

"The crushing of soybeans is expected to lose 1.5 million tonnes compared with what had been earlier projected," the exchange said in the statement.

In its revised forecast, it said the country should export 37.5 million tonnes of processed soy products, including soyoil, which is used around the world for cooking and in the manufacture of biofuels.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its soy harvest forecast to 44 million tonnes from a previous 46 million tonnes, also citing dry conditions.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.