Argentina set to halt meat exports for 30 days amid rising prices - sources

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to announce a 30-day halt on meat exports amid rising prices, two sources from government and the industry said on Monday, underscoring rising concern over inflation that has been driven by spiraling food prices.

A production ministry source, declining to be named, confirmed the plan, which comes with Argentina's 12-month inflation rate soaring at around 46% after a monthly peak in March. Major local paper La Nacion also reported the news.

A second source within the industry said it was basically a done deal, though they had not yet been officially informed by the government of the measure, which the person added was the wrong move to make despite the rising prices.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

