Argentina sells 18.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy, lagging 2019/20 sales rhythm

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 (Reuters) - Argentine growers have sold 18.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 season, after clinching deals for 1.2 million tonnes over the last week alone, the Agriculture Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.

The data in the report was updated through May 12.

With farmers hoarding soybeans as a hedge against an anemic local peso currency, this year's sales rhythm is slower than last year's when, by mid May, farmers had sold 22.3 million tonnes of the oilseed.

Despite strong current agricultural commodity prices, many farmers are opting to save by way of piling up soybean stocks rather than banking pesos. The local currency has weakened 10.6% so far this year to 94.17 per U.S. dollar.

Farmers in the South American grains powerhouse are currently harvesting 2020/21 soybeans and corn. The Rosario grains exchange expects a soy crop of 45 million tonnes and 50 million tonnes of corn to be harvested.

Growers in Argentina have sold 27.9 million tonnes of 2020/21 corn, according to the ministry's report, or 3.5 million tonnes more than what was sold by this point last year.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese)

