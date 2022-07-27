Argentina seeks to raise $2.5 billion to help exchange market

BUENOS AIRES, July 27 (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the world's largest agricultural exporters, hopes to raise $2.5 billion dollars with incentives for rural producers to sell their harvest and ease tensions in the domestic exchange market, the central bank said Wednesday.

Central Bank President Miguel Angel Pesce ordered a series of temporary incentives on Tuesday night that include a differential exchange rate to encourage the sale of grains.

"Surely (we will obtain) $2.5 billion and possibly more. We believe that this is a possible figure, we will see if the incentive leads to a higher sale," Pesce told El Destape radio, adding that incentives apply to sales made from July 27 to August 31.

Argentina's currency reserves are severely strapped for dollars after years of inflation, financial crisis and currency controls in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

Offering incentives, Pesce said, is a way to unlock an estimated $13 billion in unpaid soybeans.

"We have offered these two investment instruments to unlock the problem that everyone recognizes exists in this production chain," Pesce added, noting that this leads to delays in soybean exports and byproduct manufacturing.

The move follows incentives recently announced by the central bank to capture dollars from tourists that are currently traded on the black market.

Argentina's agricultural industry, however, did not cheer the move.

"This measure is a mistake that can give some liquidity today, but (...) it will generate even more speculation and more pressure on the dollar market," Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation, said in a statement.

Argentina is world's top soybean oil and meal exporter and the peso has been plummeting while yearly inflation has reached nearly 70%.

The announced measure has yet to be reflected in the market, according to currency traders.

The peso's official exchange rate ARS=RASL depreciated 0.16% to 130.90 per dollar on Wednesday, while the currency fell 0.31% to 324 per dollar 0n the black market. The gap between both markets reached 147.52%.

(Report by Lucila Sigal, with additional reporting by Hernán Nessi, Walter Bianchi and Nicolás Misculin; Writing by Alexander Villegas Edited by Nicholas Misculin, Kirsten Donovan)

