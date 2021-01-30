Argentina seeks $44 bln IMF deal to repay debt - WSJ

World Markets

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman is pushing for a deal by May with the International Monetary Fund to repay $44 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/argentine-finance-minister-seeks-44-billion-imf-debt-deal-without-belt-tightening-11612008001?page=1 on Saturday, citing his interview.

For the deal, Guzman plans to narrow Latin American country's budget deficit this year to about 6% of annual economic output, from 8.5% in 2020, the report added.

Argentina and the IMF are currently in talks to renegotiate a failed $57 billion programme from 2018 which was the largest in the fund's history.

