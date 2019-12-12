World Markets

Argentina says November inflation 4.3%, taking 12-month rate to 52.1%

Contributors
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Eliana Raszewski Reuters
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentine inflation was 4.3% in November, taking the 12-month rate to 52.1%, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Thursday.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation was 4.3% in November, taking the 12-month rate to 52.1%, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Thursday.

The government has said it expects a rate of about 55% for full year 2019.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Eliana Raszewski and Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular