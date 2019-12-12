Argentina says November inflation 4.3%, taking 12-month rate to 52.1%

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation was 4.3% in November, taking the 12-month rate to 52.1%, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Thursday.

The government has said it expects a rate of about 55% for full year 2019.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Eliana Raszewski and Hugh Bronstein)

