World Markets

Argentina says Jan tax revenue rose 44.9% to 527.3 bln pesos

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Argentina collected 527.3 billion pesos ($8.74 bln) in January tax revenue, up 44.9% from the same month last year, the official AFIP tax authority said on Tuesday.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 527.3 billion pesos ($8.74 bln) in January tax revenue, up 44.9% from the same month last year, the official AFIP tax authority said on Tuesday. Inflation in the financially troubled South American country was 53.8% last year. Galloping increases in consumer prices often causes large rises in tax revenue in absolute numbers. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein) ((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA TAX/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular