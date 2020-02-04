Argentina says Jan tax revenue rose 44.9% to 527.3 bln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 527.3 billion pesos ($8.74 bln) in January tax revenue, up 44.9% from the same month last year, the official AFIP tax authority said on Tuesday. Inflation in the financially troubled South American country was 53.8% last year. Galloping increases in consumer prices often causes large rises in tax revenue in absolute numbers. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein) ((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA TAX/ (URGENT)

