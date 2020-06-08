Argentina says it will 'rescue' bankrupt soy crusher Vicentin

Adds quote, context

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentina will "rescue" bankrupt soy crushing giant Vicentin, with the aim of saving jobs and protecting the country's food exporting sector, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Monday.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and Vicentin is one of the country's main producers.

Vicentin, founded in 1929, was Argentina's top exporter of processed soy and an iconic brand in the domestic food market.

The company defaulted on bank loans and suppliers early this year, before Latin America's No. 3 economy started getting pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicentin has a joint venture with Glencore Plc GLEN.L called Renova, which has a major crushing plant in Argentina's Santa Fe province. Renova has remained operational during the tumult of recent months.

Fernandez said he did not consult Glencore before deciding to intervene in Vicentin. He called the move a "strategic decision for the national economy."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)

