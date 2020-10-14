World Markets

Argentina says it will not devalue currency or seize bank deposits

Argentina will not devalue its currency or seize bank deposits despite a financial crisis compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is shrinking as the government moves to revamp loans owed to the International Monetary Fund, following a recent restructuring of sovereign bonds. The crisis has revived ghosts of the country's 2002 economic meltdown, which saw deep government intervention in the markets.

"From those who argue that a devaluation is coming to those who argue that we can keep people's deposits," Fernandez said in a video conference with economic analysts.

"I would never do such a thing. What we need is an Argentina that grows with confidence," he added.

Argentina has been on lockdown against the pandemic since mid-March, devastating an already-shrinking economy. COVID-19 has claimed 24,572 lives in the country so far.

The government this month reduced export taxes in a bid to spur selling of soybeans, the country's main cash crop, and replenish central bank foreign currency reserves through increased international trade. But farmers have said they will keep hoarding crops due to foreign exchange uncertainty.

The spread between the official and black market exchange rates has blown out to 117%, hurting farmers who get paid at the official rate while paying their expenses on the black market.

