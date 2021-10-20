Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13.

It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the same date deals for 33.5 million tonnes had been registered.

The 2020/21 soybean harvest in Argentina ended in June with a production of 43.1 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, which estimated Argentine soy production of 49 million tonnes in the 2019/20 crop year.

Planting for the 2021/22 season starts this month. The exchange expects production of 44 million tonnes.

Regarding 2020/21 corn, the government said sales have been registered for 42.5 million tonnes so far, or 4 million tonnes more than on the same date in the previous season. The 20/21 corn harvest was 50.5 million tonnes, according to the exchange.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist; Eriting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

