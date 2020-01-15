World Markets

Argentina says full-year 2019 inflation at 53.8% -stats agency

Argentina consumer prices rose 53.8% in 2019, the highest level in 28 years, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.7% in December, the agency said.

