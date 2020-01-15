Argentina says full-year 2019 inflation at 53.8% -stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 53.8% in 2019, the highest level in 28 years, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.7% in December, the agency said.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.