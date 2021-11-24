Argentina says farmers have sold 34.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 34.8 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Nov. 17.

The rhythm of sales has been slower than that of the previous season. At this point last year, growers had sold 35.5 million tonnes of 2019/20 soybeans.

The country produced 43.1 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2020/21 season, and 49 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2019/20, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Regarding 2021/22 soybeans, sowing of which began last month in Argentina, there have already been 3.2 million tonnes worth of sales registered in the forward market, according to official data. The exchange expects the 2021/22 crop at 44 million tonnes.

