Argentina says farmers have sold 23 mln T of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 23 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 season, after transactions were registered over the last week for 518,800 tonnes, the ministry of agriculture reported on Tuesday in a report with data updated through June 23.

The rhythm of soybean sales is behind that of the previous season. On the same date last year sales of 25.8 million tonnes of soybeans had been registered, according to official information.

The recently harvested 2020/21 soybean harvest in Argentina is estimated at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, compared with 49 million tonnes collected in the previous season.

Argentina needs foreign exchange from exports to boost its battered economy, which has been going through a period of stagflation for two years, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also said that sales of 2020/21 corn have totaled 31.1 million tonnes, about 3 million tonnes more than at the same time last year. The 2020/21 harvest is still ongoing.

The exchange expects a corn harvest this season of 48 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)

