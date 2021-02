Argentina says expecting 904,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina expects to receive on Thursday 904,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, the government of the South American country said on Tuesday.

The delivery is part of a purchase of 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which will be added to the 1.22 million doses the country has already received of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. Argentina has also received 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

"Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1050 departed for Beijing to bring 904,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the country. It is estimated that the flight will arrive at Ezeiza International Airport (on the outskirts of Buenos Aires) on Thursday," the Argentine government said in a news release.

In Argentina, 2.08 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered, 51,510 of them fatal, according to official data. Argentina has a population of about 45 million people.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)

