Argentina says April industrial output crashes 33.5% versus April 2019

Argentina's industrial output crashed 33.5% in April compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday, as the lockdown that started on March 20 against the coronavirus bludgeoned Latin America's No. 3 economy.

More than 580 Argentines have died in the pandemic so far and the country's key urban centers remain largely closed to business.

"The operational limitations resulting from compulsory preventive measures substantially affected activity," the agency said in a statement announcing the drop.

Only about a third of the country's industrial manufacturing base was able to operate normally, the statement said, "while the remaining two thirds either did not operate or could only operate partially."

