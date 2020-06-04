Argentina says April industrial output crashes 33.5% versus April 2019

Adds quote from government statement

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output crashed 33.5% in April compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday, as the lockdown that started on March 20 against the coronavirus bludgeoned Latin America's No. 3 economy.

More than 580 Argentines have died in the pandemic so far and the country's key urban centers remain largely closed to business.

"The operational limitations resulting from compulsory preventive measures substantially affected activity," the agency said in a statement announcing the drop.

Only about a third of the country's industrial manufacturing base was able to operate normally, the statement said, "while the remaining two thirds either did not operate or could only operate partially."

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Editing by Sandra Maler and Matthew Lewis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; +5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.