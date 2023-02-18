World Markets

Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 18, 2023 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentina confirmed on Saturday two new cases of bird flu detected in wild birds, three days after reporting the first findings of the disease in the South American region.

"We have detected a second case in two wild ducks found dead in the province of Cordoba," the Argentine National Service of Health and Agrifood Quality (SENASA) of the southern country said on Twitter.

Argentina, along with Uruguay - two important international agricultural producers - this week declared a state of sanitary emergency due to the first cases reported last Wednesday.

Officials in both countries said they reinforced controls at borders and internally as a result of the ongoing problem.

Avian flu, which has reached new corners of the globe, has become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry, experts said.

The virus has spurred import bans in some countries and pushed egg prices to record highs in some parts of the world.

Several countries in South America, including Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela, have already found cases of bird flu in their territory.

Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, has never reported a case but is on alert.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola)

((carolina.pulice@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.