Argentina reopens grains export registry after temporary pause

December 14, 2023 — 11:43 am EST

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has reopened its grain export registry, according to a government statement on Thursday, which is needed to allow companies to ship key crops like processed soybeans and corn.

The move follows a sharp devaluation of the local peso currency, along with other economic measures announced by the new government of President Javier Milei. The registry was closed on Monday.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

