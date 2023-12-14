Argentina reopens grains export registry after temporary pause

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has reopened its grain export registry, according to a government statement on Thursday, which is needed to allow companies to ship key crops like processed soybeans and corn.

The move follows a sharp devaluation of the local peso currency, along with other economic measures announced by the new government of President Javier Milei. The registry was closed on Monday.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.