Argentina registers 2019 primary fiscal deficit of 208.766 bln pesos- economy ministry

Argentina registered a primary fiscal deficit, which does not include interest on debt, of 208.766 billion pesos ($3.475 billion), equivalent to -0.96% of gross domestic product, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
