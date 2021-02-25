World Markets

Argentina receives first delivery of Sinopharm vaccines

Contributor
Nicolas Misculin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tibor Rosta/MTI/MTVA

Argentina has received 904,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in its first delivery from the Chinese drug maker, the government said on Thursday, which should help the country accelerate its fledgling inoculation program.

The delivery, part of a deal for 1 million doses of the vaccine, arrived on a plane of Argentina's state carrier from Beijing late in the evening.

"Everyone is going to get their vaccine and Argentina will be able to move forward," the country's Foreign Minister Felipe Sola tweeted alongside a picture of the plane unloading.

The Sinopharm vaccines will add to 1.22 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Argentina has already received, as well as 580,000 doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute in conjunction with AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Argentina's government said 96,000 remaining doses of the agreement with Sinopharm will arrive in the next few days.

The South American country has recorded over 2 million cases of COVID-19, with nearly 52,000 deaths.

