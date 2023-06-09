Argentina Ready To Support Bitcoin With Gathering And Event In Buenos Aires

Argentina's Bitcoin community is gearing up for a significant event this Saturday, June 10, as they plan to assemble a giant human Bitcoin symbol (₿) at the Campo Argentino de Polo in the city of Buenos Aires. The gathering, organized by NGO Bitcoin Argentina, marks the organization's ten-year anniversary and aims to promote the advantages of Bitcoin and the blockchain ecosystem.

With the support of numerous companies and organizations in the sector, thousands of participants are expected to send a strong message about monetary and financial freedom. Jimena Vallone, the executive director of Bitcoin Argentina, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "June 10 will be historic for the crypto community. For the first time, a giant human '₿' will be assembled with thousands of people to show that in the face of a world in crisis, unstable, the crypto industry is stronger than ever."

The event is open to the public and requires prior registration. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to support the organization by purchasing commemorative merchandise, such as orange umbrellas featuring the "₿" symbol. The highlight of the event will be an aerial photograph of the giant human "₿" taken by a drone.

The initiative has garnered significant interest within the community, with volunteers seemingly joining from far and wide to be part of the event. Vallone emphasized the unity and strength of the crypto ecosystem, stating, "The crypto ecosystem is more united and solid than ever, and on Saturday, we are going to give an account of that."

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for June 24. The organizers have provided event information, including the location at Argentine Polo Field and the entrance details. Press accreditation is also available for media coverage of the event.

For those interested in attending or covering this monumental gathering, registration and press accreditation can be completed online. The untranslated provided information for time and location are as follows:



“Información del evento:

Día y hora: Sábado 10 de junio a las 16 hs. En caso de lluvia, la actividad se pospone para el sábado 24 de junio.

Lugar: Campo Argentino de Polo, Av. del Libertador 4096, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires.

Ingreso: Portón 1, Av. del Libertador 4350.”

The assembly of the giant human "₿" in Argentina represents a significant milestone in promoting the values of Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.

