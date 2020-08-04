Argentina reaches $65 billion debt deal with creditors

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Tuesday that it had reached a deal with three creditor groups on a sovereign debt restructuring deal.

The deal with the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, the Argentina Creditor Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group and other significant holders would allow members of the creditor groups to support a debt restructuring deal and grant the country significant debt relief, the Ministry of Economy said.

The country had been at an impasse with creditors including BlackRock and Ashmore, over proposals to revamp $65 billion in debt ahead of the deadline of today. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe) ((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA DEBT/ (URGENT)

