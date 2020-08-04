US Markets

Argentina reaches $65 billion debt deal with creditors

Contributor
Tom Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina said on Tuesday that it had reached a deal with three creditor groups on a sovereign debt restructuring deal.

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Tuesday that it had reached a deal with three creditor groups on a sovereign debt restructuring deal.

The deal with the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, the Argentina Creditor Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group and other significant holders would allow members of the creditor groups to support a debt restructuring deal and grant the country significant debt relief, the Ministry of Economy said.

The country had been at an impasse with creditors including BlackRock and Ashmore, over proposals to revamp $65 billion in debt ahead of the deadline of today. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe) ((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA DEBT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular