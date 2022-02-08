Argentina raises domestic biofuel prices

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory to mix with gasoline in the country, the government said in the official gazette on Tuesday.

According to the economy ministry's energy department, bioethanol prices were set at 65.420 pesos ($0.6197) per liter from 59.350 pesos previously. The new prices are valid for transactions carried out from Feb. 2, it said.

Amid high domestic inflation of 50.9% in 2021, biofuel prices are periodically updated to remain competitive in Argentina, which is one of the world's largest biodiesel producers.

($1 = 105.5700 Argentine pesos)

