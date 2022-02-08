Commodities

Argentina raises domestic biofuel prices

Contributor
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Argentina has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory to mix with gasoline in the country, the government said in the official gazette on Tuesday.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory to mix with gasoline in the country, the government said in the official gazette on Tuesday.

According to the economy ministry's energy department, bioethanol prices were set at 65.420 pesos ($0.6197) per liter from 59.350 pesos previously. The new prices are valid for transactions carried out from Feb. 2, it said.

Amid high domestic inflation of 50.9% in 2021, biofuel prices are periodically updated to remain competitive in Argentina, which is one of the world's largest biodiesel producers.

($1 = 105.5700 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular