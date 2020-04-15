World Markets

Argentina raises debt shelf offering with SEC to $50 bln

Contributor
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina has increased its registration of debt instruments with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to a total of $50.5 billion as the country prepares to make a restructuring proposal to international creditors.

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina has increased its registration of debt instruments with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to a total of $50.5 billion as the country prepares to make a restructuring proposal to international creditors.

The SEC registration, filed late on Tuesday, adds an additional $20 billion to an earlier filing made in mid-March, and is an important, if formal, step ahead of the country making any new issuance of debt under U.S. law.

Argentina is currently locked in tense talks to revamp slightly less than $70 billion in bonds issued under foreign law, and is expected to unveil its offer to creditors this week after delays to the process caused by the coronavirus outbreak. [nL2N2C21MP

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular