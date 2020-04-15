Argentina raises debt shelf offering with SEC to $50 bln

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina has increased its registration of debt instruments with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to a total of $50.5 billion as the country prepares to make a restructuring proposal to international creditors.

The SEC registration, filed late on Tuesday, adds an additional $20 billion to an earlier filing made in mid-March, and is an important, if formal, step ahead of the country making any new issuance of debt under U.S. law.

Argentina is currently locked in tense talks to revamp slightly less than $70 billion in bonds issued under foreign law, and is expected to unveil its offer to creditors this week after delays to the process caused by the coronavirus outbreak. [nL2N2C21MP

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)

